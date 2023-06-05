North Kelsey ​TT pair impress in sidecar battles

​After safely completing their qualifying at this year’s Isle of Man TT races, North Kelsey sidecar driver Gary Bryan and passenger Phil Hyde went on to record a strong finish to the first Sidecar race on Saturday.

​They had qualified in seventh place and started the three lap race from eighth position.

Being a time trial, the riders set off at ten second intervals and race against the clock over the 37.73 mile mountain roads course.

As the race got underway in sunny and warm conditions, Bryan and Hyde had made up ground and were up to sixth position at the first checkpoint of Glen Helen but they were overtaken on time by Steve and Matty Ramsden on the run over the Bungalow and completed the first of three 37.73 mile laps in seventh place.

Bryan and Hyde have a very near miss with a seagull during practice week. Pic: OTTPix

With the retirement of the Crowe brothers who were circulating in third position Bryan and Hyde were elevated to sixth on lap two and maintained that position throughout the second lap.

On the third lap they were reeling in Daryl Gibson and Tom Christie who were ahead of them on time and at each check point the gap reduced.

By the time they reached Ramsey Hairpin there was only a fraction of a second separating the pair on time and when they passed the checkpoint at the Bungalow on the Mountain they were ahead.

Bryan and Hyde maintained their position and crossed the finish line in fifth place with an advantage of 2.431s over Gibson/Christie.

Their fastest lap was on that final lap with an average speed for the 37.73 miles of 112.06mph.

The pair will have another race on Wednesday and is due to start at 2.15pm.

