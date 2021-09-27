NT Shaw win early top-of-table clash in Louth Snooker League

Snooker news.

NT Shaw of Louth are in the driving seat at the top of the T. Marris Carpets Louth Snooker League as Sibjon Builders get their house in order, Louth Volksworld edge out the reigning champions while Louth Travel Centre return to winning ways.

An early season top-of-the-table clash was virtually one-way traffic as hosts NT Shaw stretched their lead at the top to four points with a impressive 9-3 win over G Fawcett Property Maintenance.

Hayden Gavey as he drove his side forward and there was no stopping them with Lee Cook and Gavin Godfrey adding to the score as the visitors slipped to fourth with their first defeat.

Sibjon Builders beat PH Mountain Cardboard Services 9-3.

After starting their season with two defeats the hosts got their act together and this brilliant win sees them housed in third place.

Phil Williamson (25 break) and Martin Kemplay put them four up and they doubled their advantage with Anthony Pridgeon and Graham Smith both winning.

A whitewash looked on, but Mark Parrinder picked the away outfit off the floor to grab a couple of consolation frames.

Louth Volksworld beat Kitchen Solutions 7-5.

The reigning champions are still after their first win after losing out by 7-5 in this entertaining encounter.

Mark Pickard gave them the early lead, but they couldn't hold onto it and the hosts came motoring back through both Lee Rankin and Keith Lewington to get their side over the victory line by the narrowest of margins.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club lost 5-7 at home to Louth Travel Centre.

The visitors returned to winning ways to fly back up to second spot with this 7-5 success.