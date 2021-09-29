Old Grammarians return stronger

Badminton news.

Having missed most of the 2020-21 badminton season due to Covid restrictions, Melton OGs have now resumed normal club nights at Long Field Academy.

Commenting on the start of the new season, club captain Neil Hunt said: “Last season was an extremely frustrating one with the majority of club nights being cancelled due to the virus and the leagues being postponed.

"However, we have successfully retained pretty well all of our membership and with an influx of new players we start the new season with a membership that is close to capacity.”

Commenting on prospects for the new season, Hunt added: “We have greatly strengthened our pool of team players with the arrival of a number of players from clubs that are not continuing post Covid.

"To cater for this expansion in numbers we will be holding our normal club night on a Monday at Long Field and will also have courts available on a Wednesday and Thursday for matches, team practice and members who wants to play more than once a week - or want a choice of when to play.

"We will be fielding at least six teams in the Leicestershire leagues which is the most we have had for many years."

Hunt further commented: “Recent years have also seen OGs being particularly active in coaching youngsters throughout the Melton area.

"In conjunction with local schools we have coached literally hundreds of school children over the past few years and it is our intention to continue with what we feel is an important facility for local youngsters.

"We will also be holding both junior and intermediate coaching sessions at Long Field on Monday evenings commencing on October 4, under the supervision of the club’s qualified coaches Linda Hallam and Trevor Sanders, who remain an integral part of what we are trying to achieve at OGs - a facility that offers children a seamless transition from learning the game through to competitive badminton at normal club nights.

"All in all OGs remains in great shape and we are all very excited at the prospect of the new season which lies ahead of us.”

The recent club AGM of the club also saw the retirement of club treasurer Sandra Waterman.

Commenting on her retirement, chairman Steve Mitchell said: "Sandra joined OGs in 1977 and has been a truly amazing servant to the club, initially as a player and subsequently as the club’s treasurer.

"It is very rare to encounter someone who gives almost 50 years dedicated service to a club and Sandra has epitomised what OGs is all about.

"Competitive as a player but always prepared to play a part in the everyday running of the club as well as ensuring members could enjoy themselves via social events and her famous home baking.