Ollie is national champion after win in Wales

​Ollie travelled to Carmarthenshire in Wales for the penultimate two rounds of the DTRA Flat Track Youth Intermediate Championship which took place at the Amman Valley track where he won all three races and the grand final which give him maximum points and the 2023 title.

Riding the KTM85cc, the 12-year-old rider is a second year student at the Banovallum School in Horncastle and has won every race in the five rounds of the championship run to date, and he goes into the final round as 2023 champion elect.

Ollie is the eldest son of former British Superbike and Supersport rider Ben Wilson, who is now team manager for the Gearlink British Supersport team which runs with the British Superbike championship and is also a director at Wilsons Motorcycles at Kirton.

Ollie Wilson has been in superb form all year.

He said: “Job done now, Ollie has done more than enough to win the championship and he can go into the final weekend of racing with the pressure off and enjoy himself.

"He has done so well this year and deserves his title as he has worked hard in different weather conditions.

"We did lose one round of the series as we had very heavy rain for the Mallory round which caused his class to be cancelled on safety grounds.

"But he has sailed through the rest of the rounds winning every race and we are so proud of his achievements.”

The final round is at the Greenfield Oval near Horncastle on September 30/October 1.

