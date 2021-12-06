Olympic victory for Louth Hockey Club

James Phelan. Photo: David Dales

Louth Hockey Club's men's first team enjoyed an Olympic victory this week when they beat Sheffield Hallam 5-1.

The men were playing on the former 2012 Olympic pitch, which was moved to Sheffield after the London games.

In ferocious conditions, with wind and rain blasting the pitch, the men came out 5-1 victors.

Louth started strongly with Alex Armstrong working hard in midfield to pinch the ball off the opposition.

Louth managed to string some good passing plays together but failed to finish.

It was then Hallam who broke and, despite good saves from Olly Trotter, managed to take the lead.

A very brief spell of no rain seemed to get Louth back on track, finishing the half strongly with an equaliser from James Phelan.

The second half started and the rain got heavier and the wind stronger.

This played in the hands of the weather-hardened Louth players as they took total control of the game with two quick goals from Pheland and Max Greenfield.

Solid and robust defending from the back four of Chris Higgins, Ryan Ward, man of the match Richard Limmer and Will Trotter kept Hallam at bay, with the water-based pitch allowing for some interesting tackles.

However, Louth's dominance continued and excellent running play from Greenfield, Archie Hulance and Phelan led to more goals, taking the score to 4-1.

With the last touch of the game Hulance made it 5-1 with a well finished two-touch goal.

An excellent result on the road in horrible conditions.

Louth HC's ladies' firsts lost 2-0 at Lindum.