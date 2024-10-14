Oscar He stars as Gainsborough Scorpion sparkle at National Taekwondo Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oscar He was the star turn as Gainsborough's Scorpion Taekwondo fighters competed at the National British Taekwondo Championships at the SIS Sheffield.

The Gainsborough team took 10 players and brought home a fabulous five medals and three British Champions from the sport's biggest event of the year.

Oscar He, Llya Newman and Owen Zhang all won gold with Oscar having three matches and winning all six rounds by TKO to be named Fighter of the Day.

Masal Erboz came away with a silver medal and Cody Glen a bronze.

Gainsborough Scorpion representatives at the British Championships in Sheffield.

There were also Quarter-Final finishes for Noah Clark, Matthew Ayris, Mirza Erboz, Zak Walker and Ella He.

A club spokesman said: “They all worked their socks off to get there and on the day they showcased their skills and did not disappoint with a special mention for Oscar.”

This weekend Cody Glen and other Scorpion players travel to Holland to compete at the Dutch Open, which is a massive competition

This is the second time Cody has competed in Eindhoven.