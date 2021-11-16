Parthians dish out shock defeat to Eastenders in Boston Indoor Bowls League

Bowls news.

This week at Boston Indoor Bowling Club saw the first round of matches completed in the Evening League.

Having played every team once, the relative positions of the teams in the league tables of the two divisions are clearer to see.

Match of the week in Division One goes to Parthians, previously 10th in the table, beating top-ranked Eastenders on one rink, only the second loss for Eastenders this season.

The trio of Pete Sharman, Keith Nix and Pete Bedford pulled back from an early deficit to level and finally take the match 14-13 on the last end.

Some victories are special, not least when they are unexpected.

Eastenders won the other rink 25-9 and continue to lead the table by four points.

A40 were down initially on both rinks against IBC before they started fight backs that levelled the scores on both.

Jean Cammack’s rink eventually sneaked ahead in the final ends to win 16-14 for A40, while Dave Gill’s IBC side just crept in front to take their rink 15-14.

The aggregate went to A40 by one shot only.

Breakaways and Nomads shared the points equally, 3-3, after their encounter, leaving Breakaways in sixth and Nomads seventh.

For Breakaways, Michael Rymer won 19-12 after getting a big early lead, which proved to be too much for Nomads to come back from.

Barry Beagles won the second rink for Nomads 22-15 by virtue of their much better finish.

Central and Cosmos, in 11th and 12th positions respectively, had a tight battle for superiority that Central just won to take four points.

Fred Epton’s Central rink won 16-11, keeping the lead from the outset.

Bob Thompson held an eight shot advantage for Cosmos after 10 ends, then watched it disappear as Central rallied under Peter Copeland.

A score of two shots to Cosmos on the final end saw them home by 14-12.

Second-placed Invaders took all six points off mid-table Strollers. Scott Whyers’ rink won 30-13, after building an early 14-0 lead over the first seven ends.

The other rink was much tighter, Ian Tebbs skipping them to a 19-14 win.

Third-placed Holland Fen stamped their authority on their contest with Royal Mail, winning 36-7 and 28-7 on the two rinks.

They are now 11 points ahead of fourth-placed A40 in the table, with IBC a further nine points behind in fifth.

Golfers are 15 points clear at the top of Division Two after taking all the points from this week’s match against The Burtons.

David Marshall’s rink seemingly won easily by 21-10, but the match was still all square at 8-8 after 10 ends.

The second rink produced the best match in the division this week, Graham Scarboro eventually taking victory by 18-17, but only after scoring 10 shots over the last three ends.

Burtons may feel aggrieved to have lost a tie that they appeared to be winning.

Three contests in this division were won 4-2, with the points for the aggregate score being decided by three shots or less.

Hotspurs got the better of bottom-placed Phantoms, taking the aggregate by only 38-36.

They gradually took control of one rink to win 25-13 for Neil Owen.

On the second rink, Graham Taylor skipped his Phantoms trio to win 23-13, both starting and finishing the game well.

U3’s recent good form continued this week as they took four points off third-placed Dynamics, winning one rink 19-14 with Colin Louth as skip, but losing 15-17 to Graham Wilkinson’s Dynamics.

U3 sneaked the aggregate by just three shots. Dynamics drop one place in the table as a result.

Amateurs moved into third place as a result of beating second-placed Autos, 4-2.

Tony Nixon’s rink were always in control to win 21-12.

The other rink saw Amateurs come back from 9-2 down to tie the game 9-9, before Ivor Roberts’ trio took control to win 16-10 for Autos.

Vikings took four points from their mid-table clash with Vectors, winning comfortably 32-12 on one rink, but losing 13-18 on the other.