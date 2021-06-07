PB times and category wins for Boston Community Runners at marathon event

The 5k group.

Members of Boston Community Runners were delighted that the Boston (UK) Marathon event was finally able to take place recently.

Over the three distances, 5k, half marathon and marathon, the club saw 37 runners take part.

It was due to be a very warm day and with the organisers using the wave start it meant that some of the luckier runners were starting at around 8am, with the final runners setting off at around 9.50am.

The whole event went off very smoothly and everyone was pleased to be taking part in an event once more, especially in their home town.

The 5k event saw eight members take part and first club runner home was Michelle Dingwall in 32.13, which gave her first in her age category.

Following a few minutes later was Mary Turner in 36.22, also with a first place in category.

Next back was Steve Hubbard who ran with daughter Melissa, finishing in 37.41.

Michelle Saw was next in 38.12 just ahead of Jayne Ashton in 38.15.

Crossing the line in 39.16 came Aija Priedite as Diane Burrell finished in 51.27 and Maria Baker crossed the line in 51.32.

The half marathon had 26 club runners involved and saw some superb running in the heat with many personal best times achieved.

Kelvin Clements lead the charge for the finish line in a time of 1:30.35 with Steven Roberts less than a minute behind in 1:31.24, giving him second place in his age category.

Nathan Saw was next home in a new PB time of 1:40.00 ahead of Nicholas Turner in 1:40.32 (PB) who was second in his age category.

Fresh from her marathon last week, Tanya Knight ran a new half marathon PB of 1:44.48 with Craig Sargeant just behind in 1:48.05.

Micheal Corney had another fine run crossing the line in 1:56.22.

Beth Lines got herself a PB time of 1:57.04, just ahead of Simon Pickwell in 1.57.14. Fran Mills clocked 1:59.19 just ahead of Jayne Clements with her new PB time of 1:59.45.

Elektra Roberts took another PB by finishing in 2:01.30. Karen Hindle was the next club runner home in 2:05.18 followed by Georgina Lidgard with a new PB time of 2:06.12.

Matt Tunnard finished in 2:08.34 just ahead of Neil Goodwin and Rachael Batterham, who crossed the line in 2:10.02.

Tony Tomlin ran a time of 2:17.32 with Clare Teesdale just behind in 2:20.10.

Dan Simpson had a good run and stopped the clock at 2:22.55 ahead of Kevin Hindle, running 2:23.20.

Gary Beck-Sykes finished in 2:38.29 with Carole Page just behind in 2:40.00.

Tracy McDonald ran a PB time of 2.40.49, raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Steve Langford and Kerry McCrainor ran together and crossed the finish line in 2:51.23.

The Full Marathon saw three club runners take on the challenge.

Adrian Carder once again ran a super race and finished in 4:39.00, Jayne Wallis ran the course in 4:59.57 and Sarah-Jane Eggleton was rewarded with a new PB time of 5:13.10 after knocking over 18 minutes off best.

Boston Community Runners meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Peter Paine centre on Rosebery Avenue.