PB times for Boston Community Runners at Grimsthorpe Castle

Boston Community Runners at Grimsthorpe.

Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne hosted the latest event for Boston Community Runners.

Twelve members in total competed over the distances being offered.

The routes took the runners past various delights within the private grounds including the castle, lake, hills, tree lined tarmac avenues, ancient woodland along grassed paths and a Victorian railway culvet.

The train line no longer exists, but the 10 and 13.1 mile routes travelled along this section and took the runners to a part of the world generally unseen by the public.

The race start/finish line was in front of the castle along the driveway. It was a very friendly event and the medals were well worth the efforts put in by all.

Due to the increased temperatures the start times had been bought forward.

The heat was already quite intense so everyone was prepared to run to the conditions.

The 10k race saw six members line up for the staggered start to adhere to social distance guidelines and it worked very well, after all each chip time did not start until the runner actually crossed the start line.

Steve Hubbard took third in his age category with a time of 1:00.18 to be the first club runner back.

Jackie Hallett ran a superb time in the hot off-road conditions to clock 1:07.36, giving her first place in her age category.

Kevin Hindle was just behind in 1:08.04 and a strong run of 1.16.02 saw Carole Page take third in her age category.

Michelle Saw was having her first official race in club colours and ran with Sarah Burton.

Both finished smiling in a time of 1:18.45, giving Michelle her target PB time.

Onto the 10-mile race and it was Matt Tunnard who was first to come into view for BCR, finishing in 1:44.23, followed closely by Linda Rands in 1:46.40.

In the half marathon, four runners took on the challenge.

Nathan Saw ran a great race finishing second in his age category in 1:47.30.

Simon Mason ran strongly on this tough course with a 2:07.34 time and Karen Hindle was not far behind in 2:20.31.