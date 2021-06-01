Perfect marathon sees Tanya Knight record PB time

Tanya Knight in Peterborough.

Boston Community Runners’ Tanya Knight has clocked a personal best marathon time.

The Enervit Peterborough Marathon was held after being cancelled last year and put back from April this year due to the ongoing Covid restrictions.

However, any fears about events of this nature going ahead were soon brushed away.

A very safe Ferry Meadows venue greeted almost 1,000 runners to race, some doing so for the first time in over a year.

The 26.2 miles were run on a mostly traffic-free course, starting and finishing at Ferry Meadows.

The race started just before 9am in a staggered manner to avoid large crowds.

The scenic course ran around the city included the Embankment with its stunning cathedral backdrop, Nene Park and the delightful cycle path along the River Nene.

Tanya had been training for the event over the last six months.

The weather was perfect for running and Tanya soon got into her relaxed stride.

The volunteer marshals provided good support to the runners around the course.

Keeping a consistent pace throughout Tanya ran a perfect race.

Even the headwind section didn’t slow her down on the day.