P.H. Mountain Cardboard remain on track for snooker trophy double

Sport news.

In the Louth Snooker League's Jubilee Cup, P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services grabbed the lead in their quest for a trophy double.

Hoewever, N.T. Shaw of Louth are second while Kitchen Solutions are still simmering as the top four places will be decided in the final week.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only a set of bizarre results in the last week will deny league winners P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services a place in the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout semi-finals after they went top of the league with a fine 8-4 home win over G. Fawcett Property Maintenance, who exited the competition.

Sid Bett, Sam Done and Matt Chandler all won for the hosts to virtually set up a final four spot while Spencer Cooke replied for the visitors, whose cup campaign never really got going.

N.T. Shaw of Louth are in second place and looking good for a semi-final spot after a superb 7-5 away win at Dales Poultry & Game.

Hayden Gavey, Lee Cook and Joe Hunt kept the visitors on the right road to success while Phil Marshall and Dave Coppin hit back for the home outfit, who will need a few more frames in their final encounter if they are to keep their season alive.

Kitchen Solutions are not giving up their cup ownership easily and despite being bottom of the pile still have slim hopes of the top four after beating Sibjon Builders 7-5.