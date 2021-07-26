Phil Burton wins Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club championship race

Left to right Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club members, Trevor Halstead, Geoff Garner and Barry Markham at Pilham Church. Picture by Daniel Nicholson.

He clocked 1 hour 06 minutes 12 seconds, ahead of Andrew Janney (1 hour 06 minutes 54 seconds), Mark Clements (1 hour 15 minutes 38), Stephen Cockerham (1 hour 20 minutes 15 seconds) and Trevor Halstead (1 hour 24 minutes 08 seconds).

Riders could chose 1, 2 or 3 laps of the 8.3 mile course.

The start was on Laughton Lane and headed through Wildsworth then along the riverside road to East Stockwith and along Carr Lane to Laughton Lane. Cycling conditions were hard with an east wind.Rachel Ogle won the two lap race in a time of 58 minutes 59 seconds.The next events areWednesday 28th July 20215 mile time trial & Come and Try it 5 mile time trial, meet Laughton Lane near Carr Lane (East Stockwith turning) at 6.30pm 1st rider off at 7.00pm.The club’s ten mile time trial race on Wednesday (Aug 4) start at 7pm, with riders asked to meet in the A156 Lea lay-by 6.30pm.

The club’s Sunday leisure ride was a 25 mile event, mainly along local country lanes.

Departing Roseway in Gainsborough Town Centre the riders headed out of town along Sandsfield Lane cycle route, arriving in Lea the ride progressed to Knaith.

Following country lanes the ride headed through Knaith Park, Upton, Heapham and Springthorpe to arrive at Corringham, progressing to Pilham the ride paused at the quaint little church.

The ride resumed heading through Blyton and Laughton, progressing through Laughton Woods the riders arrived in Morton to admire some of the scarecrows in their village competition.

Returning to Gainsborough along Ropery Road the ride then headed across town to view the display of Marshall’s Tractors at Marshall’s Yard finishing the ride with lunch at Stans Pocket Park.