PHOTO GALLERY: Boston and District Netball League action and presentations

The Boston and District Winter Netball League recently held it's presentation evening.

Division One was won by Boltz Silver, with Sleaford Storm Purple the runners-up.

Bullettes Steelers were the Division Two champions, with rivals Boltz Blue pushing them as they ended up in second spot.

The Division Three winners were Spalding's Tulips Red.

Boston Netball Club (Junior team) finished behind them as runners-up.

The Players' Player awards went to Lottie Wilkinson of Sleaford Storm Blue in Division Three and Chloe Sweeney of Boltz Black in Division Two. Division One's top player award went to Boltz Silver's Hannah Patrick.

Umpires' Players: Jaime Pulling (Belles Sapphires, Division Three), Holly Jerram (Bullettes Steelers, Division Two) and Amy Oxborrow (Boltz Silver, Division Three). Donna Fensom was League Champion.

1. Boltz Blue. Photo: David Dales

2. The Boltz Silver team. Photo: David Dales

3. Boston Netball Club Juniors. Photo: David Dales

4. The victorious Bullettes side. Photo: David Dales