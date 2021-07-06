Pigeon fancier Brackenbury wins Kings Cup from Lerwick

Sport news.

Boston pigeon fancier Dave Brackenbury is celebrating after winning the North Road Championship Club’s 500-mile Kings Cup.

While other organisations have been prevented from going ahead with their usual blue riband event the NRCC were able to, and some 120 members entered 646 birds last for their trip to Lerwick in the Shetlands.

The birds were liberated at 8.15am into a north easterly wind with the first verification coming in from Brackenbury.

His pigeon, a two-year-old cock bird, went top of the provisional list and remained there throughout the day.

Dave would go on to be the 105th winner of the event and for doing so will lift the prestigious King George V trophy.

Dave clocked his winner at 5.38pm three days later.

Previously Dave has been second open twice in the NRCC’s Kings Cup race from Lerwick.

He has won the clubs young bird classic from Berwick against 2500 pigeons and was first open from Fraserburgh in the NRCC against 5,000 plus pigeons, but he says this is the ‘highlight of my life in pigeons and I’ve had them since the age of 13’.

In preparation for Lerwick, Dave said: “In the mornings I’d let them out at 7am for exercise and call them in for a light feed and take them training every day in the car.

“On their return the traps would be left open and they’d be left to their own devices leaving them on ‘open hole’ the birds would make their way out of the loft and take their exercise where upon afterwards they would be given their feed around 4pm and shut up.”