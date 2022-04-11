Play-off for the title after domino league finishes all square

There will be a play-off for first place in the Boston Winter Domino League.
Wyberton SC Robin Hood and SPC Cosmos will meet at the Golden Lion on Thursday after both sides completed the league season tied on 111 points.
SPC Colts finished third on 110 points.
The play-off will take place at 9pm, following the Summer League AGM.
Presentation night will be on Thursday, April 21 at the Golden Lion.
Results: Kirton Leisure 5 SPC Colts 4, Golden Lion A 5 Wyberton SC Robin Hood 4, Wyberton SC A 3 Eagle 6, Fairfield Lounge 3 Wyberton SC B 6, Kings Head Freiston - bye, SPC Cosmos 3 Golden Lion B 6.