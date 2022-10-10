Points defeats for Boston fighters at East Mids event

Logan Hare with coaches Dennis Watson and Mark Crozier.

Senior Light Heavyweight boxer Logan Hare’s semi final bout v Carl Jupp from Skegness ABC was an all action affair.

It saw both boxers exchange plenty of leather in their 3x2 minutes contest. Hare’s persistence and fitness shone through as he delivered the combinations and shot selections to edge him into the final.

In the final Daniel Bacon, of the Pinxton ABC, stood in Logan’s way.

The bout began with Hare on the front foot delivering spiteful shots that registered and got respect as he looked to pot shot from range then tie Logan up as soon as he invaded his territory.

Advertisement

A breathless back and forth battle ensued with both boxers refusing to give ground as the bout went to the judge’s scorecards, with a razor thin split decision in favour of the Derbyshire boxer.

Regional Champions Harley Butterfield and Reece Morris booked their place in the pre-quarter finals in the previous round. They were representing the East Midlands in a match against the Merseyside and Cheshire regional champions.

First into the fray was teenager Butterfield v Sean Clay, of Salisbury ABC.

Harley got himself off to a great start boxing with great composure as he picked and scored his shots edging the first round.

Advertisement

The second was a closer round to call as Clay gave himself a foothold in the contest.

It appeared all square going into the last round with both boxers doing their utmost to convince the judges they were the victor. But an agonising split decision was given in favour of the Liverpool fighter.

Reece Morris was next into the fold against Elliot Welsh, also of the Salisbury ABC. Morris boxed behind his high guard that cancelled the majority of Welsh’s attacks as he looked to counter back with shots of his own.

Reece was able to land the heavier scoring shots but it was the busier Merseyside boxer that got the nod from the judges.

Advertisement

For all three Boston boxers this was their maiden championship and can be proud of their achievements.