Popular Gainsborough & Morton 10k returns

The first three finishers at the Gainsborough & Morton 10k on Sunday, with strider Jordan Skelly on the left. Photo credit Tape2Tape Events.

Supporters and residents lined Walkerith Road giving runners a boost for the final 600 metres.

There was plenty to celebrate with a number of personal and season's best results, but it was Jordan Skelly who stole the spotlight.

Jordan produced an effort worthy of winning any race with his time of 31:03 although the runner had to settle for second place, the race winner Kadar Omar broke the course record with a world class 29:42 effort.

Among the mere mortals, Lee Vickers headed a number of personal bests with his time of 39:18, his first under the 40 minute mark.

Charles Anyan ran 44:40 to break the 45 minute mark for the first time, with Glenn Peniston not far behind with his new best of 45:22. Alex Ramsdale claimed first place female under 20 in her first ever 10k, finishing in 50:54.

While Samantha Woffindin improved by a minute with her time of 58:03, and Tom Toward recorded a new best of 61:52.

James Croft was the first to claim a season's best with 36:17, Mark Leggott (43:06) was closely followed by Simon Blacknell (43:57), with other best times this year from Kevin Dunne (45:46), Phil Marsland (49:47), Shaun Boyle (51:11), Angela Boyle (51:11), Ian Longstaffe (51:35), and Cliff Middleton (54:05). Results for the rest of the club's runners are as follows, Mat Huteson (35:46), Lauren Staves (41:30), Rowan Crookes (41:46), Mark Smith (43:17), Carl Currie (45:24), Lee Fenlon (45:27), Nigel Bowler (46:23), Stephen Toward (47:00), Tim Smithson (48:45), John Bullivent (53:40), Gary Atkinson (54:15), Stephen Saxelby (55:44), Nathan Verran (55:45), Karen Ramsdale (56:20), Sandra Picksley (56:22), Ian Haldenby (58:07), Sally Williamson (59:02), Hanna Bennett (59:02), Vikki Hearn (59:52), Vicky Toward (60:05), Samantha Williams (60:12), Joan Smithson (61:24), Linda Harty (63:57), Tanya Burbidge (65:22), Helen Clarke (65:37), Clare Ward (65:48), Jane Saunders (65:48), Kirsty Collinson (71:07), and Ross Connell (80:13).