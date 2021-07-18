Productive week for Sleaford Town Bowls Club

Sport news.

Sleaford Town Bowls Club enjoyed a productive week.

At home against Digby in the Sleaford League, two winning rinks gave a 65-57 aggregate score, and an 8-2 success.

Jackie Wareham, Bas Gilbert and Richard White won 21-17, Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison and Ken Irwin won 24-17 and the losing rink was Finley Campbell, Robin Wilson and Gwen Campbell 20-23.

At home to Lincoln Eastgate in the City League Handicap Cup, Town gave away 23 shots.

However, they easily overcame the handicap, winning on all three rinks with an overall score of 110-37.

Martin Titley, Peter Stokes and Kris Moore won 47-8, Andrew Morris, David Campbell and Andrew Bird won 38-9 and John Parker, Neal Mapletoft and Les Bunn won 25-20.

At home to Woodpeckers in the Woodhall Friendly League, two winning rinks gave the Town four points.

Winning were Jayne Brown, Jackie Wareham and Bas Gilbert 18-15 and Robin Wilson, Joan Gilbert and Richard White 27-12.

The losing set was Graeme Brown, Gillian Annison and Ken Irwin 14-18.

Away at Sleaford Bristol in the Sleaford League, two winning rinks gave an aggregate score of 58-36 and eight points to the hosts' two.

Jayne Brown, Gillian Annison and Gwen Campbell won 27-9 and Graeme Brown, Bas Gilbert and Richard White won 22-10.