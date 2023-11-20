Leamington travelled to fellow “Spa” town, Droitwich, and produced a very professional performance and came away with a comfortable 21-34 win.

Playing in dismay, autumnal weather conditions and on a heavy pitch, Leamington were first to show their attacking strength, when full back, Jonty Duncan, fielded a clearance kick and quickly set the ball up for a swift, cross-park move. The ball was eventually claimed on the far-side wing, by skipper, Joe Kinghorn, who charged over in the corner for the opening try. Louis Vaughan was just off target with the difficult, touchline conversion attempt.

The visitors were unlucky not to increase their lead when winger, Conor Chamberlain, made a neat pick-up and then produced a forceful run upfield. With Jonty Duncan in support the Leamington attack recycled the ball several times and made ground towards the home try line. However, they unable to get through the watertight, Droitwich defence, on this occasion.

The hosts, then took a surprising lead, with two penalty goals, although this prominent position was short-lived, as Leamington hit back with a well worked try.

Ed Gray secured lineout possession and allowed his backline to move the ball, at speed, across the park. Winger, Kofi Miller, created the overlap by racing in from the far wing and dived through for an exquisite try.

Leamington finished the half on a high note with another hard earned try. A penalty enabled them to kick for possession and from the ensuing lineout, they moved the ball into the Droitwich red zone, with John Brear finally forcing his way over for try number three of the afternoon.

Droitwich profited from another penalty goal, in the opening moments of the half, however they were soon on the back foot, following some sublime attack play from Leamington. This time, the move was instigated by Nathan Batchelor’s break in midfield. He brought Brear into the attack with a neat pass, allowing the big Lock forward to bulldoze his way through the heart of the Droitwich defence and set up the coup de gras, administered on the nearside wing by Conor Chamberlain.

With the bonus point secured, “Patch” Northover, who had just converted the previous try with a superb, touchline conversion, was on hand to take advantage of a strong Leamington drive, from a scrum near the home try line, and with a quick show and take, was over the line. He then stepped up to claim the extras with another well-struck conversion.

The Leamington attack had grown in strength and confidence throughout the afternoon and they finished off with a final, cleverly worked try. From a scrum in the Droitwich 22 metre area, they lined up, indicating that the ball would be delivered to the left, where the backline were ready in waiting. Number 8, Craig Smith, claimed possession at the base of the scrum, slipped the ball to Northover, who quicky switched direction to his right and delivered the try scoring pass to Miller, who dived over for try number six. Northover once again delivered on the conversion.