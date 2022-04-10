Quartet into Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout semis

Snooker news

P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services, N.T. Shaw of Louth, Louth Travel Centre and Dales Poultry & Game are through to the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout semi-finals.

P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services are through to the semi-finals of the knockout despite losing 8-4 in their visit to Kitchen Solutions.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts needed a doubles figures win to salvage their own cup hopes, but they couldn't force a breakthrough early on in the match and the chance had gone.

Rod Dodge and Simon Adams both did win but the holders still go out while the visitors continue to dream about a double.

N.T. Shaw of Louth are safely through to the last four even though they lost 8-4 at home to Saltfleetby Snooker Club.

Paul Scott and Pete Callaghan were on song for the away side as they looked for a few more frames to keep their cup hopes alive, but they couldn't find another two frame winner so they missed out by a couple of points as the hosts stumbled across the line in second gear.

Louth Travel Centre and Dales Poultry & Game enjoyed a 6-6 draw which takes both sides into the semi-finals, where they will face each other once again.