Quartet into Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout semis

P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services, N.T. Shaw of Louth, Louth Travel Centre and Dales Poultry & Game are through to the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout semi-finals.
P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services are through to the semi-finals of the knockout despite losing 8-4 in their visit to Kitchen Solutions.
The hosts needed a doubles figures win to salvage their own cup hopes, but they couldn't force a breakthrough early on in the match and the chance had gone.
Rod Dodge and Simon Adams both did win but the holders still go out while the visitors continue to dream about a double.
N.T. Shaw of Louth are safely through to the last four even though they lost 8-4 at home to Saltfleetby Snooker Club.
Paul Scott and Pete Callaghan were on song for the away side as they looked for a few more frames to keep their cup hopes alive, but they couldn't find another two frame winner so they missed out by a couple of points as the hosts stumbled across the line in second gear.
Louth Travel Centre and Dales Poultry & Game enjoyed a 6-6 draw which takes both sides into the semi-finals, where they will face each other once again.
Dave Coppin potted the visitors in front, but Mark Copeland quickly restored parity and from then on there was no further heroics from any player so the points were shared keeping both teams happy.