Race for top spot intensifies in bowls league

Bowls news.

The competition for places in the T&B Containers Division Two of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club has intensified yet again as a result of the matches played out this week.

Hotspurs who are fourth were pitted against the leaders Golfers and beat them 6-0.

That’s the first time this season that Golfers have failed to score a point in the league.

The rink of Sue Nelson, Rob Druce and skip Mike Nelson played out of their skins to beat an experienced Golfers trio by 22-6, dominating the scoring from the eighth end onwards.

Mike Long skipped the second rink, supported by Janet and Ted Woods, to win a closer game, 16-11.

They held the lead from the second end and finished more strongly to secure the victory.

Dynamics in third place continued their recent run of good form by taking all six points off The Burtons in second.

Dynamics have now replaced Burtons in second spot.

Graham Wilkinson’s rink, with Margaret Kirk and Pete Issacs, took control after a cagey start to win by a clear margin, 24-11.

The other rink of Janet Whyers, Don Williams and Ken Burr started well to go 10-4 up, then lost the lead as Burtons fought back, before finishing better to run out winners by a single shot, 17-16.

Amateurs faced U3 and won 6-0 to keep hold of fifth place.

Mick Greet’s rink won 21-14, the nub of the victory being the period of domination from third end to the ninth.

The second rink produced a much closer match, which Amateurs won 17-15.

Tony Nixon had an outstanding game as skip, such as when he rested his final wood on the jack at the 12th end to take the shot when Amateurs were likely to lose the end by five shots.

Vikings and Autos swapped places as a result of Vikings beating Autos 4-2.

Vikings are now sixth.

John Stray’s rink won 22-11.

They started well, then withstood an Autos fightback, before taking control again from the 11th end.

Ivor Roberts’ rink won 17-15 for Autos after the scores were tied at 10 all with four ends to go, by virtue of their slightly better finish.

Shipmates took four points from their match with Vectors, winning Ted Vere’s rink convincingly 21-7 and taking the extras for shot aggregate.

Sid Oldfield skipped his Vectors rink to an 18-16 win, having started very well to be 13-1 ahead after eight ends, then holding on as Shipmates narrowed the gap towards the end.

The Patriarchs rink faced Phantoms and ran out convincing 24-6 winners.

They also played a catch-up match against Golfers, but this time were well beaten 26-12, only their fourth defeat this season.

This week’s matches in the Orchard Health Group Division One largely went according to the league positions of the teams.

The closest affair was the 5-1 victory by IBC against Breakaways, with a 15-14 win on Alex Seaton’s rink, a 12-12 draw on the other rink and the shot aggregate going to IBC by a single shot.

Alex Seaton, with Dave Peacock and Dennis Ellis, started well, then fell behind by six shots, before finishing better to claim the win.

There was little between the teams on the other rink from start to finish and a draw seemed to be a fair result.

Leaders Invaders beat Parthians 6-0, winning 26-9 on Ian Tebbs’ rink and 29-16 on Scott Whyers’ rink.

Holland Fen took all six points off Cosmos to stay 12 points behind Invaders at the top of the table.

Remarkably, both rinks were won 22-11 by the Fenmen’s skips, Les Feary and Steve Skelton.

Third-placed Strollers beat Royal Mail 6-0 and so increased the gap ahead of Breakaways to eight points.

Alan Everitt’s rink had a close game to win 17-14, only pulling away during the second half of the game to give them their advantage.