Racing star of future from Boston gears up for Ginetta Junior Championship
Josh Watts is gearing up for the championship, which is the UK’s longest running and most prestigious junior series and will see round one at Donington Park over the weekend of April 5-6.
He hopes to build on his early season testing times in his Ginetta, which is sponsored by Boston Bowl, Robot cola, Mill Tyres, Massey Ferguson, Versus Recruitment, Younger Homes, C S Trims and 100% gym.
Offering the first step on the motorsport ladder for 14 – 17 year old racing drivers, the championship gives aspiring teenage drivers the experience of a lifetime, kick-starting their journey towards racing stardom.
Boston Grammar school student Josh comes from a motor race family with his mum Fiona, dad Danny and even grandad Malcolm Leggate all taking part in motor racing championships over the years. "Using the Ginetta G40, the championship is a proven tool in the development of young drivers," said mum Fiona. "It’s no surprise that the motorsport world is full of racing stars who started their careers in the Ginetta Junior paddock and that is what Josh is hoping for!"
You can follow Josh in the championship via his ‘Joshua Watts’ Facebook page.
