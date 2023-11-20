​Rasen are too good for Boston

​Market Rasen & Louth RUFC produced another fine display on the road at Boston to ultimately run out 33-7 winners on Saturday.

The pitch was pretty muddy in patches with standing water in one or two areas, Boston adapting better early on and soon going over for their first try after a break from the base of a scrum.

Good defensive sets from Market Rasen prevented Boston from adding to their score, then they registered themselves when Will Stephens shrugged off several defenders to cross the line under the posts to even the score.

Rasen were now in the ascendancy and a quick penalty from Ben Young saw him stopped at the line but the subsequent forward support saw Alex Ruck driven over for Rasen’s second.

Then Holvey showed Boston a clean pair of heels to crash over for the third and give Market Rasen & Louth a 19-7 half-time lead.

The second half started with more of the same solid Rasen defence, impressive line speed from the defenders and secure ball handling in the wet and muddy conditions.

From an attacking scrum, Young charged from the base of the scrum, offloaded to scrum half Chris Everton, quickly out to centre Paul Cook who drew the remaining defenders before releasing the last pass to winger Tommy Stephens who sploshed over in the shallow end for the bonus point try.

Then player of the match Holvey slotted through his, by now, speciality grubber kick, kicked on by him again to drop on the ball over the line to round off the win.

This was a match that Rasen dominated for the most part with good game management, clever tactics, and improved communication.

It produced a thoroughly deserved win which bumps Market Rasen & Louth up to seventh in the league with a game in hand.