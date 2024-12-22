​Rasen are too good for visitors Southwell

Market Rasen were successful once again at the weekend.
​Market Rasen & Louth RFC continued their fine form with a 32-20 win at home to Southwell on Saturday.

Whilst Southwell have been enjoying a successful season so far with eight wins under their belts, Rasen have been gradually improving week on week and were more than ready to show what they could do.

It was Rasen who scored the first try, when following a scrum inside the 22, Spen Holvey made a small chip over the top and dropped on the bouncing ball for the first try, converted by Tommy Aldridge.

Rasen were well in control and got their second try when some powerful and determined support play let the back line loose down the right hand side of the pitch, winger Lawrence Day beating desperate defending to go over in the corner to leave Rasen 12-0 ahead at half-time.

Southwell began the second-half well and soon reduced the arrears with a score in the right hand corner, that followed by another after some lacklustre Rasen tackles..

But a steal from a Southwell scrum saw more good interplay along the back line with the ball ending up with winger Joe McDonnell, using his strong running to power over in the corner for Rasen’s third.

A Southwell penalty narrowed the deficit to four points, but a good chase by Rasen from the restart resulted in a penalty just outside Southwell’s 22, kicked successfully by Aldridge to extend Rasen’s lead.

Next a penalty to Rasen gave them a line-out on the Southwell 10m line. The Rasen forwards kept the ball in hand to pick and go until the relentless short attacks resulted in Matt Dean claiming Rasen’s fourth.

Southwell came back strongly, working their way up the pitch until a penalty just short of the Rasen line again saw them straight though to score under the posts. The conversion again narrowing Rasen’s lead to five points.

But Rasen sealed the win when following a 10m line-out, Will Topper was stopped short of the line but stretched out a right arm and touched down for Rasen’s fifth of the day, converted by Aldridge.

Market Rasen next host league leaders Belgrave on January 4th​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

