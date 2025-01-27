​Rasen are up to sixth with win

Market Rasen were too good for Burton.

​Market Rasen & Louth RUFC returned to action with a 31-17 win at home to Burton 2s on Saturday.

Some Rasen team members were playing out of their normal position due to unavailability but took the lead when winger Harry Lightfoot’s electric pace saw him over for Rasen’s first try after 13 minutes of play.

But some considerable Burton pressure eventually resulted in the ball out wide and a score in the right hand corner to even the score.

Rasen responded immediately from the restart when quick turnover ball was snaffled by winger Lightfoot who hared off down the right wing to score with barely a Burton hand on him.

Almost immediately the ball found it’s way yet again into the hands of that man Lightfoot whose break through the Burton line almost saw him in for his third, but desperate Burton tackles saw the ball popped out to supporting full back Ed Nichols who steamed in for Rasen’s third.

The fourth came following a scrum as another shunt up the middle by the Rasen pack gave centre Marius Berger the opportunity to make a break through the Burton line, shrugging off tackles to emerge in clear space to dot down under the posts.

Burton, however, responded well and scored their second try just before half-time for a 26-10 half-time score.

From the start of the second half Rasen were again mounting concerted attacks and pressure from Rasen resulted in a penalty on the Burton line, the ball snaffled by Burton but the clearance kick was charged down by Matt Dean and gathered by Ben Young to drive over in the left hand corner to increase the lead to 21 points.

Burton came back strongly and secured a well deserved third try, but a series of scrums and line-outs to both teams saw no further scores.

A valuable five points sees Rasen back up to sixth place. This weekend sees them away at Mansfield.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​