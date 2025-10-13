​Rasen go second with fine victory

Market Rasen & Louth won well at Nottingham Moderns.

​Market Rasen & Louth put in another fine display to win 38-7 at Nottingham Moderns on Saturday – their fourth five-point win in a row.

Rasen started strongly taking the play into the Moderns half and were rewarded within a few minutes with a powerful break by second row Tom Mills who off loaded to winger Brad Beresford who accelerated around the defence to dot down for Rasens 1st try, converted by hooker Tommy Aldridge.

Rasen were soon pestering the Moderns try line with another strong catch and drive but were guilty of offside. However this time Moderns didn’t find touch, the ball was brought back into play by Rasen ánd a customary quick break by centre Spen Holvey saw him through a gap in defence and over for Rasen’s second.

A late and high tackle by a Mods player resulted in a yellow card for Moderns and a penalty to Rasen. A clearance kick from Moderns was charged down by Rasen, the ball gathered and popped out to Beresford who jinked his way through the defence to get his second score.

Then from a Moderns scrum quick ball out to the left wing saw the winger leave the Rasen defence in his wake and scoot over for Moderns’ first try.

Rasen were soon back in the Moderns half and harassing the Notts Moderns line. From the base of a ruck on the try line scrum half George Lee Erasmus scoped up the ball and dived over for Rasen’s fourth and bonus point try and a 26-7 half-time lead.

The start of the second half saw Rasen score again as following a scrum, more strong and accurate phases and a break through the middle by the Rasen forwards gave a last pass to Ben Young who battled his way over.

Then more pressure from a Rasen line- out resulted in simple ball along the line into the hands of replacement winger Max Wilson whose first touch of the ball on his first team debut saw him accelerate rapidly down over the left wing for yet another score to round off the win and leave Rasen second in the league.