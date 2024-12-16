Rasen hold on to beat rivals Lincoln

​Market Rasen & Louth pulled off another excellent win.

​Market Rasen & Louth RFC continued their fine form with a 22-17 win at Lincoln on Saturday.

​The success added to Rasen’s recent run of victories but was a tough challenge as Lincoln sought to upset the form book.

Early play was a bit disorganised from both teams at times but with 15 minutes gone a line out gave Lincoln the opportunity to pop the ball out to their three quarters and a well worked move saw them in under the posts.

From the restart Rasen attacked with gusto but again the ball ended up in Lincoln hands to set their left wing powering down the pitch but a try saving tackle from Rasen scrum half Chris Everton saw the would be try scorer bundled into touch.

Following a knock on by Lincoln, Rasen then secured a scrum in the middle of the pitch and from a determined run from Ben Young the ball was offloaded to stand off Spen Holvey who chipped over the top, the ball looking like it would bounce over the dead ball line, but Joe McDonnell was following at pace to drop on the ball for Rasen’s first try, converted by hooker Tommy Aldridge to even the score.

A penalty on the 22 was seized on by Lincoln to move three points ahead but Rasen responded as the ball was slung along the line, finding its way to full-back Harry Lightfoot whose strength in attack made good metres, drawing in the Lincoln defenders and an accurate pass to Will Day unmarked on the right wing giving him the opportunity to dive in for Rasen’s 2nd. Half time score Rasen 12, Lincoln 10.

Lincoln went over near the upright to regain the lead early in the second-half, but patient recycling of the ball soon found Lloyd Buck who used his acceleration to blast over the line in the left corner. Although not converted this brought the scores level once more.

An alleged foul play during a ruck saw Toby Green dealt a red card with around 20 minutes left to play. Although now down to 14 this did not deter Market Rasen from their ultimate goal, and a Rasen line-out on the Lincoln 22 followed by good interplay gave Buck another chance to make an elusive run, supported by Conner Janney to power over for Rasen’s fourth and bonus point try.

Rasen went down to 13 players for the remaining minutes after Janney was yellow carded but the visitors held on to the relief of their supporters.

Rasen host Southwell this weekend.