​Rasen in crushing win over Moderns

Market Rasen & Louth were in fine form.

​Market Rasen & Louth RFC produced a fine display to see off hosts Nottingham Moderns 76-17 on Saturday.

Accurate handling and solid support saw Rasen over for their first try after 80 seconds, but Moderns replied with a line-out close to the Rasen line resulting in a catch and drive and a crash over the line for their own first try.

After the restart a Moderns line-out ball was stolen by Rasen but a Nottingham scrum saw the ball along their line but dropped and kicked on several times by Joe McDonnel using his soccer skills to dribble the ball to the line to drop on it for Rasen’s second.

Good ball retention from the restart saw the ball quickly out to wing Lloyd Buck to scoot in for another Rasen try, then a Moderns line-out snaffled by Rasen saw them over in the left hand corner for the bonus point try.

Rasen were soon showing their dominance again from the kick off, collecting loose ball from a Moderns line-out to scoot over in the right corner for try No.5

A yellow card for McDonnell saw Rasen down to 14 men but the deficit did not prevent Rasen dominating further to score twice again before half time.

Moderns scored again early in the second-half following a Rasen yellow card but the visitors soon responded with another try of their own and then two more under the posts.

From the re-start Rasen responded immediately with creative ball out wide to the wing to score yet again.

However. Moderns we’re not about to finish without their own flourish and pushed Rasen back to their own line to bash through the defence for a last gasp try.

Rasen were undoubtedly the dominant side in this fixture. Moderns were unable to contend with the constant Rasen attack through poor tackling and inaccurate touch kicking.

Try scorers: Ed Nichols, Joe McDonnell, Ben Young, Spen Holvey, George Grant, Lloyd Buck, Liam Dufton and Will Day.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​