Rasen march on

Saturday 18th of October saw Market Rasen and Louth Rufc welcome their nearby rivals Lincoln to Willigham road.

After a close cup encounter a few weeks ago when Rasen came out on top in a close fought game, Lincoln were in the mood for revenge. But Rasen were not going to make it easy for their guests. Within a few minutes Rasen secured a penalty on the Lincoln 22 which was drilled between the posts by hooker Tommy Aldridge to give Rasen a 3 point lead. From the restart Rasen were soon pressuring the Lincoln line again and clean line-out ball resulted in lock Aiden Appleyard barging over for Rasens 1st try. Converted by Aldridge. Lincoln came back with determination and Rasen were soon defending their own line. From a scrum Lincoln executed a pre planned move to allow their centre to scurry through unapposed for Lincoln’s 1st try, bringing Rasens lead down to 1 point. A clearance kick by Lincoln after intense pressure from Rasen was fielded by wing Harry Lightfoot whose solo run down the wing and kick on was only just Put into touch by Lincoln. A line-out to Rasen kept things flowing across the pitch until full back George Lee Erasmus fought his way over the line. From the restart great recycling and ball retention resulted in a brilliant individual break from centre Marius Berger who shrugged off tackles and crossed the line under the posts. Again converted. Following a period of continued possesion by Lincoln, Rasen secured loose ball in their own 22 and elected to run the ball back up field but an intercepted pass saw the Lincoln No. 12 show a clean pair of heels to cross the whitewash. Rasen now began to turn the screw and mount concerted attacks but following a messy ruck both teams received a yellow card. The game was still relatively even when another yellow card to each team reduced each side to 13. The half time score was 20-12 to Rasen. Market Rasen had arguably more possesion in the 1st half but could not quite turn it into points.

Rasen were now playing with gusto, putting together effective phases, Lincoln could not get out of their own half. A free kick to Lincoln was caught and brought back up field with a mesmerising run by full back Erasmus and a last pass to No. 10 Connor Brewster to blast over for the bonus point try. Converted. Next up was another strong run through the centre by Marius Berger with replacement wing Will Sephens latching on to the pass from Berger to power down the right wing to score Rasens 5th. From a Rasen line-out just inside the Lincoln second row Tom Mills broke through the Lincoln forwards and galloped all the way to the touch line leaving would be tacklers in his wake for Rasens 6th try. Almost immediately Rasen were back in the Lincoln half, more hard fought ground by Rasens forwards got them over the line but the ball held up . The resulting goal line drop out by Lincoln was taken by No. 7 Jake Pryer who almost made it over the line in his very last game for the club but was stopped just short. A fumbled pass by Lincoln was kicked on by Marius Berger who gave chase and dropped on the ball in goal to score Rasens 7th. A penalty to Lincoln, again in their own half, was picked up by Rasen and a superb break through the defence by scrum half Ed Nichols ended with another score under the uprights. This time converted by No. 7 Pryer. Rasen were soon back in the Lincoln 22, yet another darting run over the line by scrum half Nichols, converted by Aldridge gave a final tally of 62-12 to the boys in Red ,Green and yellow. Although Lincoln gave their all in this game, they were never really allowed to compete, with Rasen having the vast majority of possession. In fact nearly all of the 2nd half was played in the Lincoln half of the pitch. Rasen really showed what they could achieve with the ball in hand with slick interplay and good communication. Saying that it was by no means text book and the play was a little scruffy at times. However the boys will be pleased with the overall performance which gives them 5 wins from 5 and maximum points puts them at the top of the Midlands counties east north league.