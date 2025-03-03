​Rasen secure fine win on the road

Market Rasen & Louth were in fine form again.

​Market Rasen & Louth were in good form to run out 40-14 winners away at Manor Park, based in Nuneaton.

​Rasen made a terrific start when Matt Dean crashed over for an early try in the first minute.

After the home side had a more threatening spell, a tap and go from a third penalty and a solid forward drive saw the ball released for Ben Young to dart in under the posts for the visitors’ second try, the conversion making it 12-0.

The next try came when a solid scrum from Rasen set the backline in motion, a direct line through the middle by winger Will Day and an off load from the tackle to full back captain Spen Holvey to hurtle in between the sticks. Converted.

Manor Park notched their first try early in the second-half and soon added a second moments later, reducing the deficit to five points.

Rasen soon replied and following a Rasen line out in the Manor half, alert young scrum half Bob Timmins spotted a gap in the defence to scoot through for his inaugural first team try. Converted.

The next try came when good ground was made through the middle with deft handling and recycling. A grubber kick over the line by Joe McDonnel was dropped on by centre Harry Lightfoot for Rasen’s fifth, again converted.

Several rare penalties in Rasen’s favour gave the opportunity for Rasen to worry the Manor Park line but thwarted by a knock on. The ball was cleared to touch by Manor Park but from the line out a well timed off load to centre Marius Berger and some excellent hand offs saw him clear away and over for Rasen’s sixth of the day, which like the previous five conversions were added to by Tommy Aldridge.

The win means that Rasen remain third in the league table, one point ahead of Southwell.

This weekend is a home fixture against Nottingham Moderns.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​