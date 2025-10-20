​Rasen too good for Lincoln

Action from Saturday's win over Lincoln.

Market Rasen & Louth put in a fine display to see off Lincoln at Willingham Road on Saturday in a 62-12 win.​

Rasen started brightly and a penalty gave hooker Tommy Aldridge the chance to drill the ball between the post for the first points of the day.

A clean line-out from Rasen and concerted pick and go’s from the Rasen forwards then resulted in lock Aiden Applyard battling over for Rasen’s 1st try, converted by Aldridge.

Lincoln replied with a try of their own, converted, but after Rasen had pushed Lincoln to within a metre of the goal line, the resulting Rasen scrum sent the phases back and forth across the pitch until it reached the hands of Rasen full back George Lee Erasmus who fought his way over the line for Rasen’s second.

A jinking run by Marius Berger beating several defenders resulted in Rasen’s third which was converted, before Lincoln went over for their second try and a 20-12 half-time lead for the hosts.

Early in the second-half, a free-kick to Lincoln was caught and brought back up field with a mesmerising run through the centre by Erasmus, whose lost pop pass to Connor Bradshaw saw him cross the line for the bonus point try.

From the restart Rasen were awarded a penalty. A line-out just over half way gave clean ball to allow a strong run through the Lincoln defence by Berger who linked up with replacement winger Will Stephens who tore down the right wing to score in the corner.

Next up was another Rasen line-out in the same area of the field as previously. This time a break from the lie-out by second row Tom Mills straight through the Lincoln forwards and evading all attempts at tackling saw him gallop over the line for Rasen’s sixth of the afternoon.

The seventh followed when Jake Pryer charged past several tacklers and looked almost certain to score in his last game for Market Rasen prior to retirement, but was stopped a metre short of the line. A line-out by Lincoln was fumbled, the ball hacked on by Berger who chased at pace and dropped on the loose ball to score. Ed Nichols then went over under the posts late on to complete the win.

Rasen go to Beverley in the cup on Saturday.