​Rasen win with one ball to spare

Will Carter finished 64 not out for Market Rasen.

​Like Rasen, Louth were also opening their campaign as they had seen an enforced cancellation of their first fixture the previous week, and fielded a strong and youthful squad.

Having won the toss, Rasen skipper Will Bradford opted to put Louth into bat and openers Loz Scott and Max Cartledge batted extremely well on a difficult wicket, with the pair putting on 59 before said wicket took Scott for 20 off the bowling of new signing Daniel Portus.

Cartledge continued his innings and made an excellent 53 given the conditions, ably supported by Collinson (35) - leaving Louth 108-4. The combination of Louth's middle and lower order supported Graham West in progressing the score to 152 all out in 49.4 overs, slowed heavily by an excellent spell from Rasen's Matt Rutherford (8-0-18-3).

Louth's opening bowling attack of Lourens and Byrne started well, bowling with swing and accuracy. Byrne (7-0-14-1) eventually made the breakthrough with the score on 25.

The introduction of Brindle, coupled with accuracy from Koen, added even more pressure on the Rasen batsmen. They managed to remove three more Rasen batsmen leaving them 63-4 off 30 overs and, with Rasen opener Will Carter still at the crease, the game was in the balance.

A vital partnership of 69 between Carter and Rutherford followed, that got Rasen to 132-4 with five overs to go, before the reintroduction of Collinson and Lourens looked to take Louth home.

