Rauceby Ripper seeking volunteers

Can you help a this year's Ripper?

Rauceby Ripper organisers are seeking volunteers to help with this year’s race.

The February 5 event, organised by Sleaford Town Runners, is an approximate nine-mile multi-terrain course, over trail, edges of fields and some road sections, starting within the grounds of Rauceby Hall.

The Rauceby Ripper Committee are looking for help with at the village hall race HQ, water stations and car park as well as race marshals.

“Once the race is finished and the tidy up complete there will be a drink waiting for you in the Bustard Inn,” organisers said.