Ready to Dash through the countryside

The Caythorpe Dash. Photo: Richard Hall

The Caythorpe Dash 10km and 5km running events will take place Sunday October 24, setting off at 10am from the Caythorpe Sports and Social Club.

The Dash's 10k event is a multi-terrain run through Caythorpe, climbing 45 metres in 2.5 km onto the Lincolnshire Ridge, run along the ridge for 1.5 km before descending 42 metres into Fulbeck village before heading along footpaths and tracks for 4km back to Caythorpe.

Meanwhile the 5km is a fully-marshaled, multi-terrain run on roads, tracks, footpaths and an old railway line around Caythorpe

Children aged 12 and upwards are welcome to take part, but youngsters aged between 12 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult in the race.

All 10k competitors will receive a medal and a goody bag with a Caythorpe Dash Tech T-shirt, and a race certificate will be available to download. The 5km race competitors will receive a medal with a race certificate available to download.

The winning female and male in each race will receive a £50 gift voucher for the Red Lion pub, and trophies will be awarded to the top three female and male finishers in both races.

Trophies also for the top three finishers in the 12 to 15 age group in the 5km and the top two finishers in the Canicross race will also receive trophies.

There will be an additional surprise prize for the lucky 13th finishers in the overall 10K and 5K races.

The Hammond pavilion opens at 8.45am on the morning of the race and there is free parking at the playing field, with changing rooms, a bag drop, showers and toilets;

Free light refreshments will be available after the race.

The run is in aid of the Caythorpe Playing Fields Charity to support the various community events hosted by the playing field committee.

Race Director Dave Fidler said: "We are looking forward to putting on a great Caythoroe Dash with a mass start, but still being ‘safe’ for competitors - even putting back on our delicious ‘cake feast’ after the race.

"Although we persevered and put on two races in the Covid era, we are glad to offer a return to some normality for our runners in October!”

Entry for the 10km event is £15 and £7 for the 5km. For both races, online registration is available until 6pm on 23 October, there will be no on-the-day signups for the race.