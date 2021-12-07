Records broken by Gainsborough Striders runners, while Jordan Skelly wins in Louth

With the club's veteran runners in the spotlight, Chris Inman was targeting his second consecutive attempt at one of the club's V65 records, the 5k record of 23:03 set by Cliff Middleton in 2012, and took over a minute off the time with his effort of 21:54.

Also breaking records was Linda Harty, whose time of 30:11 set the club record for the ladies V65 age group, while Janet Goude achieved a new personal best with her time of 34:14 and John Bullivent ran 25:15.

On Sunday the second fixture on the Lincolnshire Cross Country calendar took place in Louth. The senior meet was won by Jordan Skelly, this time over a 7km course in the time of 24:25. Lauren Staves impressed again, this time finishing fourth in the ladies 5.1 km race in the time of 21:55, even more impressive considering the impact of the weather on conditions underfoot.

Also taking on an off-road challenge were three Striders at the Tinsel Turbary 10k in Epworth.

Ian Longstaffe and Gary Atkinson continued their return to racing, both finishing the event under the hour as Ian ran 57:53 with Gary completing the event in 59:58. Samantha Woffindin was the third Strider, running the time of 70:49.

At the weekend's parkruns there were no milestones or personal bests to report, however plenty of times were run for the club.

Nine of them were at Doddington Hall from James Croft (17:04), Simon Blacknell (21:20), Craig Ward (21:46), Kev Dunne (22:18), Vikki Hearn (37:00), Sally Williamson (37:01), Rachel Haldenby (37:02), Hanna Bennett (37:03) and Clare Ward (37:04).