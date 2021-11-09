Revesby Run series hosts inaugural event

Dave Allworthy crosses the line. Photo: David Dales

The first event in the Revesby Run series was held on Sunday.

Close to 150 runners congregated at the Main Yard on the Revesby Estate to take part in the inaugural challenge organised by Trident Sports Events.

The event which consisted of a five-mile and a 10-mile course was attended by runners from across Lincolnshire and surrounding counties.

First to cross the line from finishing the challenging five-mile off road course was Dave Allworthy, who finished in a time of 32 mins 14 secs.

Janine Stones was the first woman home in 38 mins 8 secs.

The winners for the 10-mile mixed terrain route were Marcus Chesterton, who took the crown for the men in 1hr 3 mins 50 secs, and Beth Wilmot for the women, in a time of 1 hr 14 mins 46 secs.

The event gave competitors the chance to run around the grounds of the Southern half of the estate and is part of a four-race series being held over the coming

Runners on the Revesby Estate. Photo: David Dales

months.

It offers a unique running experience, from fast tarmac sections and gravel tracks, through to cross-country sections that will showcase the best nature has to offer over the winter and spring seasons.

The event was well received by competitors and spectators alike, with supporters even coming out to cheer on the runners as they passed their houses along the

route.

Further races will be staged on December 28, as well as March 6 and May 29 next year.

Trident Sports Events is the brainchild of co-owners Ian Satchwell and Ben Marsters who have recently set up this new business venture.

A big part of the Trident Sports Events ethos is that their events are aimed at bringing people together and creating an active community for reasons ranging from fitness, competition, charity, fun or simply just to finish.

Peter Wiggins-Davies and the team at Revesby Estate, particularly Tom Winspear have been instrumental in helping this new venture become a reality.