Rhys Owen finishes with a flourish at Mini Max curtain raiser

By Duncan Browne
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 11:26 am
Rhys Owen in race action.

Rhys Owen took part in his first race meeting for 2022 in the Mini Max class last week.

With a big grid of 33 karts at Whilton Mill in Northampton, a tough qualifying saw Rhys start 17th for heat one.

Rhys worked hard to move up to 12the by the end of the race.

In Heat two Rhys finished in 11th place but got a five second penalty so dropped to 17th.

This ment Rhys started the final in 13th and - after a storming drive - came across the line in a brilliant eighth Place.

Rhys and his team are always looking for new sponsor and partners.

Anyone interested can contact Rhysowenracing.com.

J.P Autos, The Little Italy Pizza Co, T Balfe Construction Baker Plant Hire, AMF Mechanical Welding & Fabrication, Topps Tiles, Paul Rogerson and Fleet Solutions are current backers.

Northampton