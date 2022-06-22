Rhys Owen reaches his first Super final

Rhys Owen reached his first Super Final.

The three-day event was in Cumbria at the Rowrah circuit, a track Rhys has never been to before.

The Championship is one of the toughest in the UK with the top drivers competing from not only the home nations but Europe as well.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday consisted of five practice sessions, with Rhys getting up to speed with help from the team on data and driving coaching to end the day just one second of the best lap time recorded.

Saturday had three heats with random grids making for some exciting racing.

Rhys battled hard to finish 19th, 20th and 23rd in the respective heats.

Sunday’s Superheats would take the points from Saturday’s heats to put Rhys 17th on the grid in the opening heat.

There had to be two Superheats with so many drivers competing in the Mini Max class.

Rhys finished 15th and was over the moon, along with the team, to make it though to the Superfinal for the first time in the Championship.

Rhys started 34th on the grid for the Super final and, after a unbelievably close race, came across the line in 25th position.

This was a really good result for the youngest driver in the field.

"A massive thankyou has to go out to the Croc Promotions Team and all of Rhys Sponsors for there continuing support,” Rhys said.