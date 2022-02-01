Rhys Owen to test himself against the big boys as he joins World Championship-winning team

Rhys Owen.

Young kart ace Rhys Owen will be racing for the World Championship-winning team Croc Promotion in the ferociously competitive Ultimate Karting Championship - which is held over six weekends across the UK.

The races are broadcast on Sky, BT and Freeview, which means Rhys will be switching from the Tony Kart to the Mad Croc Kart for the 2022 season.

This is yet another big step up for Rhys in what will be a big year for his learning and development.

There will be 68 drivers in Rhys' class with the age limit up to 14 years.

Rhys will be the youngest driver on the grid aged just 10, but he cannot wait to get out racing with his new team.

Rhys will be out testing with the Croc Promotions Team this month in preparation for the UKC.

He will also race in the Fulbeck Sprint Series throughout the year where the Mad Croc kart will be run by the family team.