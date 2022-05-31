Ricardo Franco was defeated in the USA.

The Gainsborough fighter headed to Mississippi to take on Lowrant-T Nelson – and looked to be on course for a quick win.

Franco gave the American a boxing lesson for much of the opening round and sent him lurching into the ropes with a crisp three-punch combination.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Franco expected the referee to give Nelson a count and headed to a neutral corner.

The referee said the fight should continue and Nelson was able to get through the crisis and find the punch that turned the fight his way.

Franco had barely taken a clean punch until the dying seconds of the round when Nelson found his chin with a left and he went down.