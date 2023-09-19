Rider Charlotte gets England call for Home International Championships

Market Rasen rider Charlotte Scott has been ​selected to represent the England Endurance Riding Squad at the prestigious Home International Championships.

The championship is set to take place at the iconic British Horse Feeds & Golden Paste Company Red Dragon Festival of Endurance, scheduled for September 29th to October 1st, at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells.

Charlotte, accompanied by her trusty equine partner Broomstone Red Adare, affectionately known as Oakley, will be part of the England squad competing against teams from Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. The event is expected to bring together more than 600 horses and riders from all four countries for four days of intense competition and camaraderie.

Charlotte and Oakley's journey in endurance riding is a testament to their dedication and hard work. Oakley, a remarkable 17.2hh horse, has defied expectations and demonstrated a true passion for endurance riding. Charlotte's unique bond with Oakley, built over years of training, has contributed to their success as a team.

Charlotte Scott will head to Wales later this month. Photo: Indiepics.

Charlotte said: "Oakley and I are honoured to have been selected to represent England as part of the England Endurance Team for a second year. It's a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, learn more about our sport, and experience the team spirit.

"Oakley and I have been working hard, and he's looking and feeling great; we hope to do our nation proud."

The Home International Endurance Championship has a rich history and serves as a platform for riders of all levels to engage in international team competition.

The event fosters team spirit, sportsmanship, and the development of riders' skills. The selection process for the England squad was meticulous, ensuring the representation of the best talent to face the challenges presented by the Welsh hills.

Bella Fricker, Chef d’Equipe of the England squad, expressed her confidence in the team's abilities: "We are delighted with our final team. With such a huge pool of talent to choose from, the selection wasn't easy.