Riders enjoy latest Gainsborough Aegir leisure ride

Left to right Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club members Geoff Garner, Barry Markham and Trevor Halstead riding along the Riverside Cycle route out of Gainsborough. Picture by Daniel Nicholson

The longer ride was 38 miles out to The Isle of Axholme. Departing Gainsborough Town Centre the riders headed over the River Trent into Nottinghamshire, following the riverside cycle route the riders arrived in Beckingham. The ride then progressed through Walkeringham and Misterton.

The ride progressed through West Stockwith and Gunthorpe then across country to Haxey, where the riders paused to view the ancient Pinfold, the ride resumed heading uphill through the village to Upperthorpe one of the highest points in the Isle of Axholme.

Arriving in West Woodside the village pond was passed as the riders headed to Wroot the most western point of Lincolnshire. Departing from the village the riders passed through counties Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire & Nottinghamshire as they headed to Misterton.

Departing Misterton the ride headed out of the village as they crossed the Chesterfield Canal they paused to watch a narrow boat make its way along the waterway, it was then a hard climb upto Gringley on the Hill.

Departing Gringley on the Hill it was downhill to Beckingham, heading through the village and returning to Gainsborough along the river cycle route.

A warm day making it a pleasant ride though some great countryside with time to view several interesting points on the ride.