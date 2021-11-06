Roberts leads Boston Community Runners home

Steve Roberts, Simon Jackson and Michael Corney.

It wasn't the gremlins or ghosts playing havoc with the electronics at this year's Halloween Half Marathon, held in Worksop... but the weather.

Torrential rain and winds did put a lot of runners off but five members of Boston Community Runners made the journey to compete.

On what is usually a race that encourages dressing up in spooky fancy dress to run in, this year most decided that weather conditions dictated a more sensible approach with long sleeves, hats and gloves to keep as much of the weather off as possible.

With roads turning in to rivers and knee high puddles it was one of the most challenging races of late for the 1,200-plus runners that braved the elements.

The timing system used had a few problems with the wet and the official times have not yet been released so working with the Strava times it was Steven Roberts showing as the first club runner back in a great time of 1:35.11, followed by Simon Jackson with a PB time of 1:40.32.

Nathan Saw and John Burton ran together and finished in 1:53.04 with Jayne Wallis having a great run in the conditions to cross the line in 2:15.00 just as the sun started to chase the clouds away.

It was the same story in Lincoln as well the the annual 10k event. The wind and rain were unforgiving as eight BCR runners made the start line.

First club runner back was Trevor Byng with a PB time of 38.25.

Andy Butler had another strong run stopping the clock sub 50 minutes in 49.11.

Sarah Clarke was running her first 10k for a fair while and was thrilled to finish in 58.36, just ahead of Dianne Houghton who ran another sub hour time of 59.14.

Lynn Bateman had a good run in the conditions crossing the line in 1:04.43 just ahead of Sarah Barnes in 1.05.11.

Vanessa Cannon came home next in 1:09.57 and Carole Page continued to chip away at her 10k time finishing in 1:12.02.

There was only one club runner at the Fen 10 this year, a 10-mile roadrace in the fens.

Not many hills but the open landscape once again made for a tough event in the wind and rain.

Clare Teesdale put on a good show for the club, beating her previous time at the event and crossing the line in 1:36.31.

The rescheduled Silverstone races were held on a day with ideal weather conditions for runners.

The world-famous track was busy with competitors taking part in 5k, 10k and half marathon events and Boston Community Runners had four members taking part in the 13-miler.

First back for the club in a time of 1:33.29 and running very strongly was Kelvin Clements, noting that the course and the excellent surface made for a quick race.

He also found that although the wind was gentle it was quite strong on some of the exposed parts of the course making it deceptively challenging in places.

Georgina Lidgard capitalised on the flat course and ran just outside her personal best, running a very well judged and even race to come home in a time of 2:03.57.

Jayne Clements was having her first race after her London Marathon PB and was very pleased with her time of 2:09.50.

Clare Teesdale also had a very strong run and ran her fastest half marathon of the year finishing in 2:16.08.

It was top efforts from all the Boston runners and they all enjoyed the course and the novelty of running around Silverstone racetrack.

The Caythorpe Dash 10k is a part-marshaled, part signed multi-terrain run through the picturesque Lincolnshire countryside, which takes in tracks, bridle paths, footpaths and minor roads on the Lincolnshire Ridge.

After leaving Caythorpe you climb 45 metres in 2.5 km onto the Lincolnshire Ridge, run along the ridge for 1.5 km before descending 42 metres into Fulbeck village over another 2km.

From Fullbeck you run along footpaths and tracks for 4km as you wend your way back to Caythorpe.

The course offered views over the Trent valley. The run is in aid of the Caythorpe Playing Fields Charity – with the money used to support the many sporting and community events held there.

The colours of Boston Community Runners were taken to the event by Steven Roberts, Simon Jackson and Michael Corney.

All had good strong runs with Steve finishing first in his age category in 44.00, just ahead of Simon, who was second in his age category in 44.19.

Michael was fifth in his age category with a time of 52.36.

