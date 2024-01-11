Register
Runners face a challenging course at Lincolnshire County Cross Country Championships

Despite some minor amendments to the route following the recent heavy rainfall the course for the Lincolnshire County Cross Country Championships at Biscathorpe again proved challenging for the runners.
By Beryl Clay
Published 11th Jan 2024, 08:20 GMT
It was a tough course for runners after heavy recent rain.It was a tough course for runners after heavy recent rain.
In dry, still overhead conditions Boston and District A.C. representatives were on the start line for the first Lincs A.A. cross country event of the 2023-24 season.

In the Senior, Junior, Veteran Mens race over a demanding 9.5 K distance Ollie Lammiman led the "Gold Tops" team into the finish funnel in 38th place, crossing the line in 45 mins. 37 secs.

The second Boston man to the finish was James Roark, who was in 46th position in 46 mins 54 secs and there was great support from veteran Ben Pell, who finished 77th of the 90 finishers, recording 54 mins 24 secs.

In the Junior Men's category Luke Saunders showed good form over the 9.5k undulating route, recording 51 mins 02 secs for fifth position in the age group and he claimed the Lincolnshire Bronze award for third place in the 2024 Championships.

Emma Penson exceeded her expectations in the Senior, Junior, Veteran Women's race over 5.7k, entering the finish funnel in 16th place in a time of 32 mins 44 secs.

In the final age group analysis Emma claimed a pleasing eighth position on the Veteran Women's results list.

Kirsten Richardson contested the Under 15 Girls County Championship over 4.6k and finished strongly in eighth place in a time of 32 mins. 44 secs.

