Ruskington's Jenkins seals top four spots at Croft

​Ruskington rider Kyle Jenkins rode well against stiff opposition at Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire to secure three top four results in round four of the No Limits CB500 championship to consolidate his second place in the rider standings.

​After completing his qualifying in second place, he began the first of three races from a front row grid position and as the lights went out he slotted into fifth place behind Ricky Martin.

The top five pulled clear of the pursuing pack with Jenkins hot on the tail of the riders ahead. He was within 0.3s of Martin who subsequently passed Mal Carter leaving Carter in the clutches of Jenkins.

On lap five Jenkins passed Carter to secure fourth place but Carter wasn’t done and regained his position one lap later. Jenkins was determined to reclaim the position and on the final lap he overtook him once again and this time held fourth place to the flag.

Kyle Jenkins in action at Croft last weekend. Photo: Camipix.

Starting the second race from the middle of the second row, Jenkins once again was in fifth position on the opening few laps and again embroiled with Carter for position. This time he passed him at Tower on lap six and pulled clear to take his second fourth place of the weekend.

Race three was a close and exciting nine lap affair with Jenkins once again setting off from the middle of the second row.

He got a good start and was holding third place on the opening lap but was then pushed back to fourth by Carter on lap two. The top four riders pulled away from the rest of the field and on lap five he overtook Carter again at Clervaux. Martin, Jenkins and Carter were all circulating within a second when they encountered a group of back markers on lap seven.

Martin and Carter got through but Jenkins was held up and dropped to fourth. It all came to a head at the last corner of the final lap when Carter tangled with another back marker and went down leaving the way clear for Jenkins to claim third place and a podium finish at the flag.