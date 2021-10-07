SADRC's Leanne Rickett and Jimmy Hearn complete London Marathon - while clubmates take part in virtual event from Horncastle to Skegness

Virtual runners in Skegness.

Jimmy Hearn and Leanne Rickett represented Skegness and District RC at the 40th London Marathon on Sunday - while clubmates competed in a virtual event from Horncastle to the east coast.

With the event missing a year, the latest installment seemed to have an unreal energy to it as the course meandered through the capital.

Both Jimmy and Leanne have commented on the atmosphere saying it was nothing they have ever experienced before.

Jimmy Hearn.

Leanne ran in the Abbott World Marathon Majors Championship running group and clocked a great time of 4 hrs 17 mins.

Jimmy finished the course just behind in a time of 4 hrs 38 mins -and he already wants to run another.

Runners also took on the challenge of the London Marathon on Sunday... in Lincolnshire.

Those unable to secure a spot in the capital were able to take part in a virtual version.

“It brought back memories of a few years ago when in October annually the Skegness to Horncastle walking race took place,” organiser Robin Harrison said.

“We held a small virtual event.. via quiet country lanes to coincide with the Virgin London Marathon.

“After the near washout of Saturday the weather couldn’t have been any better, absolutely ideal.”

Ten runners ran the 26-mile-plus distance while nine other runners joined and supported, covering shorter distances on the course.

One ran more than 20 miles with four others running a half marathon from Spilsby (another of the club’s hubs) to Skegness and another ran from Horncastle to Spilsby.

Results: Garrath Ellershall 3:59:49, Ricky Burrows 4:02:43, Jane Martin 4:48:41, Nathan Mullenger 4:54:29, Robin Harrison 5:10:14, Corinne Tomlin 5:15:18, Lee Cook 5:19:13, Becky Hobson 6.18.16, Dawn Allen 6:39:37, Abby Herdman 6:44:42.

Other distances: Chris Hurst 3:50:29 (20 miles), Ian Walker 2:20:00, Julie Sandiford 2:45:22, Avril Stone 2:45:35 Martin Beagley 3:09:41, Carol Harrison 3:17:06 (half marathons), Hillary Speller, Steph Scott, Adam Patrick (supporting distances).

Nathan Mullenger completed his first-ever marathon.

Robin added: “A big thank you should be mentioned too the very hard working people who supported us by providing welcome pit stops with drinks and refreshments along the route in Spilsby, RAF Spilsby Memorial, Burgh Le Marsh as well as as several other roadside locations.

“The local support along the route, clapping and cheering, was also very much appreciated. It was fantastic to hear the odd car horn that was sounded out in support.”

Combined, the Virgin London Marathon and the Virtual Virgin London Marathon became the largest marathon ever held.

SADRC’s Sarah Dowling competed in the Hedgehog Half Marathon at Normanby Hall.

Sarah represented the club for the first time since joining, coming first in her age category in the time of 1 hr 48 mins.

“It was a superb event organised by Curly’s Athletes,” Sarah said.