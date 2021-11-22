Saltfleeby return to top of Louth Snooker League

Snooker news.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club returned to the top of the T. Marris Carpets Louth Snooker League.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services put the brakes on last weeks leaders, Louth Volksworld drive to a vital victory while Louth Travel Centre upset one of the title challengers.

Last week's leaders P.H.Mountain Cardboard Services are down one after being soundly beaten 9-3 by their club rivals NT Shaw of Louth.

The hosts were off to a dream start with John Mountain (32-22) and Jack Westerby (21) potting them into a 4-0 lead.

The visiting outfit never really found another gear and fell further behind as Mark Parrinder (24) sealed this excellent win as captain Matt Chandler chipped in with a couple of 32 breaks.

Club rivals Louth Volksworld and Dales Poultry & Game met, with Volksworld wining 7-5.

These two club rivals are very much involved in events at the top so it was no great surprise to see this one finish close.

Mike Armstrong and Colin Stirton put the home side in control, but Mark Wilkinson replied for the visitors and Craig Shaw knocked in a 25 break to set up a few nervy moments at the end which saw the hosts hold on to take the bragging rights

Saltfleetby are back on top of the league but they were made to work hard before they eventually edged out their bottom-placed opponents G. Fawcett Property Maintenance 7-5.

Graham Evison opened the scoring for the lowly away team who might then have been eyeing a shock result, but Trevor Marris and Paul Scott both responded for the hosts who now have a two points lead at the summit.

Visitors Sibjon Buiders will be disappointed with defeat at Louth Travel Centre, with it being their second successive 7-5 loss.

The hosts are picking up some form recently and they had Keith Selby and Ray Beszant to thank for upsetting the title hopefuls whose lone reply came from Graham Smith.