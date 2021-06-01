Sandra Watson clocks marathon PB while running in memory of her husband

Paul Harvey, Sandra Watson and Lee St Quinton.

There was no need for swimwear and bikes for three members of Skegness Triathlon Club this Bank Holiday weekend.

Instead it was just running shoes needed to take part in Monday’s Boston Half Marathon.

Tri club members Sandra Watson, Lee St Quinton and Paul Harvey have trained hard for the event taking part in club run training sessions based from Fresh Fitness.

And that hard work paid off at the finish line for all three, especially Sandra who clocked a personal best time.

The event was a very emotional one for Sandra as she was running to raise money for the RNLI in memory of her husband Richard Watson (Watty) who was tragically killed in a car accident last year.

Watty was well known in the Skegness community and was a crew member for Skegness Lifeboat for a total of 32 years, achieving the position of coxswain between 2017-2019.

During his 32 years service Watty was involved in saving a total of 246 lives.

It is the flattest marathon and half marathon course in the country so a great opportunity for athletes to achieve personal best times over the 13.1 mile distance.

The start of the race saw ideal weather conditions with plenty of cloud coverage.

But by mile four the sun had broken through resulting in hot temperatures for the remainder of the race - not what distance runners want.

The half marathon route started at Boston Market Place and takes runners along quiet back roads through Butterwick, Freiston Shore and Fishtoft, with the finish line a welcome sight at the engineering block at Boston College.

Sandra and Lee ran the whole event together and Paul was just behind having to be cautious due to a back injury.

There was plenty of community support and encouragement from local residents and Skeg Tri Club members.

Lee clocked 2:07.10 and Sandra 2:07.11. Paul completed the course in 2:30.45.