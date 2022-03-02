Sands loses show in mud at English National Cross Country Championships... but SADRC runners enjoy the occasion

Harriet Smith and Emma Hall.

After weeks of storms and bad weather, it finally feels like spring has sprung for Skegness and District Running Club.

The club was represented in three counties over the weekend.

Eight members travelled to Parliament Hill in London to participate in the English National Cross Country Championships.

Mark Sands, Dave Kenyon, Andy Shelton and Phillip Weaver ran the 12km route and Julie Goodwin, Jade Brown, Helena Shelton and Sarah Dowling ran the 8km route.

They enjoyed the amazing views over the capital and said it was one of the most difficult runs they’ve done so far.

Despite the mud and Mark having to find his lost shoe, they had a great time representing the club and were smiling the whole time.

Harriet Smith and Emma Hall took part in the Leicestershire Half Marathon on Sunday.

The run starts and finishes at Prestwold Hall and heads out onto closed roads in Loughborough.

Both ladies achieved personal bests.

Darren Fissenden travelled to North Yorkshire to run 10 miles at the Snake Lane race in a respectable time of 1 hr 14 mins.

Skegness and District Running Club continues to be a fully inclusive club, offering dedicated training to runners of all abilities.