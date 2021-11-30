Schools compete at Boston College Elite Eleven competition

Bourne Grammar.

After a long year out, Boston College’s annual sporting event Elite Eleven returned last week.

This inter-school sporting competition involves secondary schools from around the county, competing against each other in a variety of indoor sporting challenges.

The event highlights the incredible commitment, teamwork and motivation of many young learners and raises aspirations for all those involved.

Thomas Cowley.

Each team was made up of 11 boys and girls from years 10 and 11.

Each member of the third, second and first place teams also received an individual prize, ranging from fitness trackers and portable speakers to vouchers.

Boston’s Paul Bastock - the record holder for the most competitive appearances in world football with a total of 1282 - handed out the prizes.

Sports lecturer Mark Bridges: “It has been great to see so many schools competing at this year’s Elite Eleven.

“I would like to congratulate all of the competitors who have displayed their sporting excellence as they tackled a number of physical and skill related activities.

“Elite Eleven provides a great opportunity for learners to step outside of their comfort zone and work together to achieve the same goal. I would like to congratulate all competitors and highlight the support of our sponsors.”

First place went to Bourne Grammar School, second to Bourne Academy and third place to Thomas Cowley High School. The winning team consisted of Anthony Catherwood, Aoife Glasswell, Arslan Bhatti, Charlotte Cullen, Erin Cox, Hannah Taylor, Jake Horner, Jonathan Komives, Louis Humphries, Max Roe and Tiffany Wong.